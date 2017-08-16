All-female cybersecurity panel on IoT featuring Kaspersky Lab and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 21:00

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab collaborate with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Reesby Recruitment in an all-female cybersecurity panel on IoT in Sydney last Friday evening. Moderated by Reesby Recruitment’s Managing Director, Jessica Reesby, the panel consist of General Manager, Anastasia Para Rae and Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) Noushin Shabab, both from Kaspersky Lab, Principal Solution Architect, Tali Friedman from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cybersecurity Advocate, Karissa Breen and Cybersecurity Principal from Telstra, Claudia Warwar.



Kaspersky Lab APAC, Managing Director, Stephan Neumeier opened the ceremony by acknowledging the panel. "This evening, we bring together woman experts in the field of cybersecurity together to talk about the rise of IoT. There are already more than 6 billion smart devices across the globe and I believe today’s all-female panel will show us what we need to do to protect ourselves with the Internet Of Things."



General Manager of Kasperksy Lab ANZ, Anastasia Rae, added, "The amount of malware targeting smart devices doubled in 2017, putting people’s connected lives at risk. What makes the issue more dangerous is its potential reach. Most of them do not even have a security solution and their manufacturers usually do not produce any security updates or new firmware. They also don’t explain to users that they should change the passwords on their smart devices. We hope today’s panel inspires each individual and organisations to step up and take control of security measures in your personal and professional lives.



Earlier this year, Kaspersky Lab launched Earth 2050 where men and women of art and science come together to predict the world, technology and cyber threats of 2050. Senior Security Researcher, Noushin Shabab took stage to present the top 3 IoT trends that will happen to Australia in 2030. This included Intellectual Advertising Spreading Everywhere, Cyber Insurance Becomes Habitual and Universities Online to equip students with an education from home.



In regards to advice for business and organisations to protect themselves to IoT, Principal Solution Architect, Tali Friedman from Hewlett Packard Enterprise further commented during panel, "There are two aspects to using IoT devices. Securing the devices and securing the data. Always test the devices for vulnerabilities and exercise similar levels of testing for any applications interacting with the device. This will expose security problems with this device and assist you in making an informed decision whether to deploy it or not. Sensitive data and information is being fed into big data environment for analytics purposes, while creating a massive honeypot for attackers. This data should be protected while it is in motion, at rest or in use."



Hosted by Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, this is the second collaboration between Kaspersky Lab and Reesby Recruitment. They aim to continue bring female experts in the sphere of cybersecurity together to share and grow the industry.