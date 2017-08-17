Commitment to TPP11 applauded - ExportNZ

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 13:17

New Zealand’s mandate to negotiate for the new Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP11) is good news, says ExportNZ.

New Zealand has taken a prominent role in moving the agreement towards completion following the US decision to withdraw from TPP negotiations this year.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says it is positive that all 11 members of the TPP group have agreed to stick closely to the terms of the original TPP agreement and are moving at pace towards concluding the agreement.

"TPP will cut tariffs imposed on New Zealand exporters, allow greater access to new markets, and substantially increase the returns to this country.

"Exporters are pleased with the energy and commitment shown by the New Zealand Government in working towards this important trade deal," Catherine Beard said.