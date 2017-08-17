Tourism industry supports call for better biodiversity management

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 13:07

Protection of New Zealand’s unique biodiversity is imperative to our social and economic future, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

TIA is supporting Local Government New Zealand’s recommendations for better management of our flora and fauna, released today.

"New Zealand’s natural environment is our most important tourism product. It’s the main reason why international visitors come here, it’s important to domestic travel and it supports thousands of tourism businesses," TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

"LGNZ’s recommendations lay out practical suggestions for better management of our native biodiversity that would complement the work done by the Department of Conservation. Local government has an important role to play in creating a positive environment for tourism to flourish and create benefits for their local communities. We support LGNZ’s efforts to tackle the biodiversity challenge."

TIA’s Tourism Election Manifesto, Tourism for Tomorrow, calls on the Incoming Government to demonstrate a serious commitment to protecting the environment, recognising its importance to tourism. It also requests Government support for the tourism industry’s goal of environmental, social and economic sustainability through positive policy and regulatory settings.

TIA is currently developing strategies to support the tourism industry’s commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability, with a launch planned at the Tourism Summit Aotearoa in Wellington on 14 November.