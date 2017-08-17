ANZ Consumer confidence: Full sail

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 13:47

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index lifted from 125.4 to 126.2, well above its long-run average of 119.

"Once we adjust for the seasonality at this time of year (the cooler months often bring the same for sentiment), the index rose 2 points to its highest level since July 2014.

"Moderation across the housing market is not taking the wind out of consumers’ sails. While Auckland house prices are falling it seems consumers feel there is no need to batten down the hatches.

"There are numerous reasons consumers’ boats are not being rocked. House prices outside of Auckland are still lifting, albeit more modestly. And it shouldn’t be forgotten that one man’s loss is another man’s profit. Falling house prices are good for those trying to get on the property ladder.

"Outside of the housing market, jobs are plentiful, and commodity prices are strong - it’s no accident that the South Island (excluding Canterbury) is now the most upbeat region. The Budget put $2 billion on the table for families and the election lolly scramble is underway.

"The high NZD is keeping inflation low and major household items cheap, and interest rates look set to be lower for longer (though it shouldn’t be forgotten that this hurts savers)."

Buoyant consumer confidence points to an economy that’s still full steam ahead. Our confidence composite gauge (which combines business and consumer sentiment) continues to flag very good economic momentum.

August highlights include:

- The Current Conditions Index was unchanged at 124.9 while Future Conditions lifted 1 point to 127.1; both ‘steady as she goes’.

- Consumers feel wealthier. A net 12% feel better off than a year ago. Views regarding their own financial situation in 12 months’ time lifted to +35 (+32 previously).

- A net 38% believe it’s a good time to buy a major household item, little changed.

- Net optimism towards the economy one year out lifted from +23 to +25, and when assessing the five-year economic outlook, optimism eased from +23 to +21.

- Inflation expectations dipped to 3.0%, the fourth consecutive monthly fall.

- National house price expectations eased from 3.7% to 3.4%. Expectations in Auckland bucked the downward trend and lifted from 3.1% to 3.5%.