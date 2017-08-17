Ready-mix concrete production stays close to record level - Stats NZ

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 14:53

Ready-mix concrete production was more than 1 million cubic metres in the June 2017 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This continued the high levels of the past two years.

Production in the June 2017 quarter was 1.03 million cubic metres, down 2 percent from the June 2016 quarter (when it was at a record 1.05 million cubic metres).

"Ready-mix concrete production has been running above 1 million cubic metres per quarter for over a year, except in March quarters," construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. "This June quarter, enough concrete was produced to build almost 69 Sky Towers."

Auckland region accounted for more than one-third of the total ready-mix concrete production. At 377,000 cubic metres in the June 2017 quarter, this was down 2 percent from the June 2016 quarter.

In Canterbury region, 176,000 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete was produced in the June 2017 quarter, down 17 percent from the June 2016 quarter.

Nationally, ready-mix production totalled 4.07 million cubic metres in the year ended June 2017. At a recent low point (the year ended December 2011), ready-mix production was 2.64 million cubic metres.

Ready-mix concrete production is an indicator of construction activity. Concrete is used in a variety of residential and commercial construction building projects, and for infrastructure and civil construction projects. It is even used in farm drainage.

Building Consents Issued shows that in the year ended June 2017, non-residential building consents totalled $6.2 billion - up 1.6 percent from the June 2016 year. Over the same period more than 30,000 new homes were consented, up 4.7 percent from the June 2016 year.

Infoshare has regional data for ready-mix concrete production. Select Industry sectors as the subject category then Secondary Production - SEP as the group.