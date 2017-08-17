Jonas Leisure to launch fitness industry sales tool

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 16:46

A new mobile-friendly solution to help leisure centres and fitness clubs manage sales and sell memberships is set to launch across Australia and New Zealand next month.

Developed by Jonas Leisure, MyMemberSales is a cloud-based sales tool specifically designed with the fitness and leisure industry in mind. It will help managers allocate sales prospects and monitor sales performance, and assist staff to manage the sales process.

Jonas Leisure Business Manager Ian Wilcock said MyMemberSales would interface with existing health and fitness club management software, and was developed in response to calls from the fitness industry for additional tools to help them streamline sales processes.

"There are several steps in the sales process that are unique to the fitness and leisure industry, such as providing tours of the facility or explaining pricing structures that are based on membership type. MyMemberSales will provide health clubs and fitness centres with a tool to help them manage the various stages of a sale."

Mr Wilcock said reports such as the 2016 Profile of the Fitness Industry in Australia painted a picture of a growing and increasingly competitive market, where being able to sell better than the competition could be the difference between success and failure.

The report, produced by peak body Fitness Australia, found that the number of fitness businesses in Australia rose 18 per cent in the three-year period studied, from 2,557 in 2012 to an estimated 3,356 in 2015.

Mr Wilcock said MyMemberSales would lighten the administration load for businesses by providing more manageable and transparent sales processes.

"This application will arm sales staff with all the information and updates they need to manage the various stages of a sale, from the first interaction to signing up a member.

"For managers, it will include a dashboard providing sales insights at a glance, charts to show how a business is tracking against targets, and functionality allowing them to easily allocate new sales prospects to members of their sales team."

Mr Wilcock said many leisure and fitness software providers claimed to have sales management functionality, but very few of their products included structured sales functionality specifically designed with the leisure and fitness market in mind.

Further details are available at www.mymembersales.com.