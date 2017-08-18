New appointment and service offering at Grant Thornton

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 06:45

Grant Thornton New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Li as an associate and head of the firm’s new Asia Services Group (ASG).

Commenting on Grant Thornton’s newly formed ASG, Li said, "The key focus of ASG is to assist Asian businesses to grow and flourish in the New Zealand market. We also help local companies to cultivate and strengthen their ties within Asian markets, and we’re really excited to be working with businesses that want to deploy inbound or outbound investment strategies".

In addition to connecting clients to relevant experts in the firm’s established service lines, Grant Thornton’s ASG delivers value add services including overcoming barriers to growth, market and industry specific strategy development and implementation, building relationships and networks, and access to bilingual staff who are fluent in a number of Asian languages.

"It’s great to have Nick back with us after a two year secondment with the Grant Thornton London office; his strong technical expertise and solid commercial acumen means he is well placed to help clients achieve great business outcomes", said Russell Moore, National Managing Partner at Grant Thornton New Zealand.

Li is leading a high performing team of financial advisory professionals who have diverse backgrounds in advising a range of clients from family owned businesses to publicly listed companies.

In addition to his financial advisory expertise, Li’s multi-disciplinary background includes significant experience in business and tax planning, compliance tax and IFRS accounting.

During his secondment with Grant Thornton in London, Li led a range of corporate finance engagements with a combined value in excess of NZ$5 billion.