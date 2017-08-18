Money Week: If I knew back then what I know now...

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 05:45

Former students have been revealing what they wished they’d known as teenagers, before they took out a student loan.

And they’re hoping their experiences will help others make it into their twenties and beyond in good financial shape.

It’s part of a Money Week video campaign to encourage high school students, and their parents, to think carefully about the future before they get into debt.

David Boyle, Group Manager Education, said: "The student loan system is a wonderful thing and gives people opportunities they might not otherwise have. But it’s easy to borrow the money without thinking about the consequences.

"For instance, we’ve heard from people who’ve worked hard through university then decided to go overseas, without realising they’ll have to start paying interest on their student loan. Some also thought they didn’t need to pay any of it back while they were away. It then came as a nasty shock when their loan got bigger, much bigger in some cases."

He added: "It's not just the cost of the courses that people need to think about. In many cases, it is the cost of living that students underestimate and how that can increase their overall loan. Some of the people we spoke to chose to stay and study in their home town so they could avoid those costs."

One of the interviewees, Fred, said the reality of borrowing didn’t hit home until he received his first pay cheque and a chunk of it was missing.

He said: "You see this amount leaving your weekly wages and you go "Oh!" It’s like wow, it’s quite a large sum, I could probably use as a home deposit.

"I would tell people to be smart about it. First and foremost, what are you doing...why are you taking this student loan? Just don’t run off and get a loan for the sake of it, have a proper plan around it."

He added: "I’m just grateful because obviously not many people have the opportunity we do in New Zealand. If it wasn’t available, where would I be now?"

Another former student, Azariah, advised would-be students to think long and hard about the type of degree or course they want to study before they get into debt.

She said: "Make sure you do want to do it: your passion can help you cope with challenges. If you aren’t sure, you don’t have to go to uni. But if you still want to go, just be aware that you will have to pay it back, even if you don’t like the degree."

The video campaign was a joint initiative between the Commission for Financial Capability and Inland Revenue.

Other tips from ex-students included:

Find out what other funding options there are, eg scholarships, or working while you study, so you don’t need to borrow as much.

Understand your living costs and think about whether you want to stay at home or move away.

If you move away, work out exactly how much things like rent, food and travel will cost and how you will pay for it.

If you want to go overseas after studying then you will have to pay interest on your student loan if you are away for more than six months.

Think about why you want to study, before you borrow any money. Understand that you will probably be paying it back for a long time.

Choose a qualification that will lead to a career you want to follow. Seems obvious, but…

Think about it, don’t just jump in!

But:

Be grateful that you are able to borrow money interest-free to study, if that’s what you want to do. If you lived in some other countries you wouldn’t have this opportunity.