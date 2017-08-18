Generator launches new coworking space in Excelsior House

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 08:30

Premium coworking operator Generator continues to grow in both size and variety of workspaces, with the addition of the luxurious Excelsior House loft space in Britomart, Auckland.

With its own lift access and concierge, a private bar area and meeting rooms, plus a stunning, opulent interior fitout, the Excelsior House loft space is believed to be setting a new standard in coworking.

The format of the Excelsior House space will also allow residents to be part of the vibrant Generator community, but still be separate enough to allow a business to maintain its own team culture. The 500 sqm of space space suits a variety of businesses types, with offices that suit from 8 - 14 pax and an open plan team space as well.

"Many people believe that coworking spaces are like battery farms," says General Manager Francesca Blomfield. "But at Generator, we believe in creating spaces that offer businesses a perfect fit for their format and image - allowing them to perform at their best at all times.

"The Excelsior House takes our offer to a higher level again, giving those firms that seek it, a luxurious, highly specified environment that speaks ‘quality, professional, vibrant’."

The new loft space comes at a good time for the business, with demand for high quality coworking space at a premium. Generator is set for rapid growth this year, more than doubling its footprint to 9,000 sqm and expecting its community to grow to more than 400 businesses in the next 12 months.

Generator also challenges the myth that only tech startups and micro businesses utilise coworking space, with Generator’s Britomart hub becoming home to New Zealand beachheads for leading international corporates, as well as leading local firms.

"We’re now able to cater for those seeking an occasional hot-desk right through to serviced offices, full floor plates and more," says Blomfield.

"And with more space coming on stream later this year, we’re excited to be able to offer our community a huge range of options and space to grow," she said.

The Excelsior House loft is available for tenancy from October.