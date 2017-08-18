Politics live at the FSC and WSNZ conference

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 09:20

The Financial Services Council and Workplace Savings NZ have today confirmed three leading NZ politicians will be speaking at the ‘Navigating Change’ conference on 7-8 September.

Richard Klipin, FSC CEO, said ‘Just a few weeks out from what promises to be a fascinating election, we are delighted to welcome three remarkable politicians as speakers at this year’s conference’.

"In particular having the Minister of Finance and his Labour counterpart speaking on successive days promises to deliver an intriguing insight into National and Labour’s campaign thinking on major sector issues such as KiwiSaver and tax policy."

Hon Stephen Joyce, Minister of Finance and Minister of Infrastructure will be speaking on Thursday 7 September at 9.30am.

Grant Robertson, Labour’s spokesperson for Finance, Employment and Arts, Culture and Heritage will be speaking on Friday 8th September at 10.15am.

Hon Jacqui Dean, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister of Small Business and Associate Minister for Local Government and ACC will be speaking at the Gala Dinner on Thursday 7th September. Ms Dean will also be presenting the industry awards at the Gala Dinner on 7 September.

