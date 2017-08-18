OPPO partners with Noel Leeming to bring latest camera phones to Kiwis

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 10:47

Global camera phone brand OPPO has entered a retail partnership with Noel Leeming. From today OPPO’s mobile phones are available in over 70 Noel Leeming retail stores nationwide.

OPPO launched in New Zealand in March this year bringing its high quality, high value mobile phones to the local market. It is currently the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand by market share and continues to experience dramatic growth as it expands into new markets.

Terence Tan, OPPO New Zealand sales director, says OPPO is delighted to be partnering with New Zealand’s leading consumer electronics and appliances retailer.

"We’ve been very pleased with the response to our world-leading camera phones in the few months since we launched. The deal with Noel Leeming means it will be even easier for Kiwis to get their hands on our premium phones at reasonable prices."

OPPO A77

The A77’s sleek metallic frame houses a 5.5-inch screen as well as a standout 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. Designed to allow both flawless selfies and efficient mobile communications over the course of an entire day, the A77 utilises an octa-core processor backed by powerful 4GB memory and 64GB onboard storage supported by a 3200mAh battery.

Key features:

- 5.5 inch display

- 16MP front camera

- 13MP rear camera

- Octa-core processor

- 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage

- Dual nano-SIM

- 3200mAh battery

NZ RRP $529

OPPO A57

The A57 features a flagship-level 16MP front camera for unparalleled selfies as well as a 13MP rear camera. It cruises on an octa-core processor and 3GB memory, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multi-tasking. Its beautiful thin, light-weight frame contains a 5.2 inch display and rests effortlessly in the hand.

Key features:

- 16MP front camera

- 13MP rear camera

- 5.2in HD display

- Octa-core processor

- 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage

- Dual SIM

- 2900 mAh lithium polymer battery

NZRRP $399

OPPO R9s

The R9s, delivers greater camera features and improved technologies to provide consumers with an exceptional all-around photography experience. Its stylish design also boasts 16MP front and rear facing cameras, and OPPO’s industry leading VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Key features:

- 16MP front and rear camera

- 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage

- 5.5inch FHD screen

- VOOC Flash Charge, 0-75% in 30 mins

- 0.2s flash touch access

NZ RRP $699