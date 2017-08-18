Health and safety smartwatch about to hit NZ

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 10:45

The first fully connected health and safety Smartwatch is about to hit New Zealand.

"This technology is a world first and will transform the way we look at personal health and safety. It is a great example of Kiwi innovation," said Jupl Co-founder Sir Ray Avery.

Following an intensive international collaboration between Spark, Samsung and Cisco-Jasper alongside New Zealand software company Jupl, the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier will hit the market in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch has connectivity provided via the Spark mobile network using a M2M (machine to machine) enabled SIM.

"The smartwatch category has grown approximately 45% in units this year to date-, with the Gear S3 selling strongly through consumer channels. We’re really excited to see how the solution Jupl and Spark have built around the smartwatch will further expand the applications of the Gear S3 both for consumers, and in enterprise," said Todd Selwyn, Head of Mobile Product at Samsung New Zealand.

"The Jupl solution, paired with the Gear S3 connected on the Spark network, will enable scenarios such as allowing healthcare providers to deliver enhanced 24hour monitoring services, and offering an emergency alarm and tracking device for lone workers, solo runners and those concerned with maintaining personal safety," Selwyn continued.

Jupl co-founder and CEO Alan Brannigan said "We integrated the Samsung smartwatch into our health and safety platform to provide a fully mobile solution with services such as critical reminders, location tracking and assistance if required so that third parties such as family and friends, care managers or employers can respond if the wearer is in distress."

Jupl is trialling the solution with a number of companies in Australia this year and now testing is also underway in the US and South America. This has been made possible in large part by the roaming capability embedded in the M2M SIM solution provided by Spark, and managed with the IoT connectivity platform provided by Cisco Jasper.

"Such a collaboration between several international partners involved thousands of work hours pushing the boundaries of innovation in the way technology is traditionally utilised and developed. This provides us with a fully scalable global distribution model and is game changing technology" said CEO Alan Brannigan.