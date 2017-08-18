Emirates SkyCargo launches new temperature-extremes solution

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 11:30

As part of its endeavour to offer customers a wide range of innovative cool chain temperature solutions, Emirates SkyCargo, the world’s largest cargo airline, is rolling out a new white cover product developed in collaboration with DuPont.

Featuring DuPont’s Tyvek Xtreme W50 material, the new White Cover Xtreme will offer enhanced protection for temperature sensitive cargo in hot, cold and wet weather conditions.

Tyvek Xtreme W50 builds on DuPont’s patented Tyvek high density polyethylene material used in Emirates SkyCargo’s White Cover and White Cover Advanced solutions to offer more robust protection in changing and extreme weather conditions.

The new triple layered White Cover Xtreme acts as a shield reflecting solar heat when temperatures are high and as a barrier for conduction preventing heat from escaping when temperatures are low thereby helping maintain cargo internally at the right temperature. In addition, White Cover Xtreme is breathable and allows water vapour to escape preventing condensation from forming on the surface of cargo and affecting the integrity of the shipment. White Cover Xtreme acts as a single solution that offers a high level of protection in harsh winter as well as summer weather conditions.

Over the last few years, Emirates SkyCargo has been working with DuPont to build its portfolio of lightweight thermal cargo covers which offer an effective first level of protection for cargo against external heat and weather fluctuations. An industry pioneer in the use of specialised covers, Emirates SkyCargo introduced ‘White Cover Advanced’ in April 2016, following on the earlier success of its ‘White Cover’ solution. ‘White Cover’ is primarily used for protecting perishables such as fruits and vegetables having a higher temperature tolerance, whereas ‘White Cover Advanced’ is used for securing packaged pharmaceuticals shipments which are more susceptible to increase in heat. The new White Cover Xtreme will help shield temperature sensitive shipments, including pharmaceuticals, which travel through extreme and variable weather conditions from origin to destination.

On an average over 30,000 tonnes of perishables from different parts of the world transit through Dubai every month on Emirates SkyCargo.

From New Zealand, Emirates provides approximately 55 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity daily to Dubai and beyond.

Emirates SkyCargo operates a modern fleet of 259 wide-bodied aircraft including 14 freighters - 13 Boeing 777-Fs and one B747-400ERF. The carrier boasts state of the art cool chain facilities at its Emirates SkyCentral cargo hubs at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central including over 25,000 square metres of dedicated temperature controlled storage space and dedicated reefer trucks operating 24/7 between Dubai World Central and Dubai International airport.