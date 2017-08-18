Visit Ruapehu CEO resigns

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 12:49

Ruapehu Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) Chief Executive Claire McKnight has resigned as head of Visit Ruapehu (VR).

VR Chairperson Peter Till said that it is with great regret that the VR Board have accepted Ms. McKnight’s resignation for personal reasons.

"Ms. McKnight has been an absolutely outstanding CE and ambassador for VR and we are very sorry to be losing her."

"Under her stewardship VR has been completely reinvigorated and transformed into a RTO that has won the trust and confidence of the visitor and tourism sector."

"Ruapehu ratepayers have been well served by VR under Claire’s management seeing a significant growth in the volume and value of domestic and international visitors to Ruapehu."

"She is leaving VR well equipped with a new digital platform and a strategic, research-based approach to capturing a growing share of the booming tourism market aligned with the national Tourism 2025 vision."

Mr. Till said that the VR Board would be working on scoping and appointing an appropriate replacement prior to meeting with stakeholders in September."

"In the interim we have every confidence that the Board’s very experienced Trustees will ensure that it is ‘business as usual’ at VR."

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that on behalf of Ruapehu District Council he wanted to thank Ms. McKnight for what she has achieved for Ruapehu and regional tourism development.

"Claire has delivered excellent strategic direction for Ruapehu’s tourism industry and led the RTO through constant and ongoing change," he said.

"In addition to her VR CE responsibilities she has played a key role in progressing the tourism opportunities identified as part of the Manawatu-Whanganui Accelerate25 Economic Action Plan and unlocking over $3 million in government investment for Ruapehu tourism development."

"Most recently Claire has led the successful development of the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan which was jointly funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)."

"We are fortunate that she has agreed to continue to support Ruapehu in the implementation of the Visitor Development Plan which marks a major milestone in tourism and visitor services increasing its contribution to sustainable regional GDP growth."