Auckland Airport welcomes increased flights on Bangkok to Auckland route

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 14:45

Auckland Airport has welcomed the announcement by Thai Airways that it will increase flights on its Bangkok to Auckland service.

From November 2017 Thai Airways will fly daily from Bangkok to Auckland and introduce a new Boeing Dreamliner aircraft on the route. Thai Airways currently operates this service five times per week.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s general manager aeronautical commercial, says the announcement is great news for New Zealand and will add 65,000 seats to the route and inject $53 million annually into the New Zealand economy.

"Thailand is a popular holiday destination for Kiwis with more than 46,000 New Zealanders travelling there during the past year, with the majority of travelers being holiday makers."

Mr Tasker says the additional flights will provide further travel options for visitors from the United Kingdom, Europe, India and South East Asia who travel through Thai Airways’ hub in Bangkok.

"Thai Airways last increased their frequency in flights in March 2016 and that resulted in an additional 30,000 seats on the route at the time. It’s impressive to see a route grow so quickly and an additional 65,000 seats now being added," says Mr Tasker.

Thai Airways will celebrate 30 years of flights to Auckland in December 2017.