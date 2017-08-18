Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

International visitors spend $10.3b to June 2017 - MBIE

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 15:51

MBIE has released the latest International Visitor Survey, showing spending by international visitors in New Zealand was $10.3 billion for the year ending June 2017.

After a period of very strong growth, international visitor spending stabilised, remaining unchanged compared with the previous year.

Growth is forecast to pick up again over the medium to long term, driven by the Asian markets, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom.

International visitors coming to New Zealand for a holiday spent $6.5 billion in the year ending June 2017, followed by $2.1 billion for those visiting friends and relatives, and $0.7 billion for business travelers.

The International Visitor Survey is based on results from approximately 8,700 visitors departing New Zealand airports, with data released by MBIE quarterly. The survey for this quarter does not include spending from most visitors who attended the DHL New Zealand Lions Series - these figures will be captured in the survey for the September quarter, to be released on 17 November.

Read the latest International Visitor Survey - http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/ivs

