Sotheby’s welcomes Queenstown's first female sales team

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 16:03

Premium real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) welcomes Queenstown’s first female real estate sales team later this year.

Sarena Glass and Sarah McBride have collectively more than 35 years’ experience in Queenstown property and bring a wealth of local knowledge and expertise to the regional market.

The duo currently manage the successful Luxury Rental Homes division of the NZSIR brand, a business they have been instrumental in developing over the past five years. As the division has gone from strength to strength the time is right for the women, who both have real estate sales backgrounds, to enter the Queenstown market as a formidable sales team for NZSIR.

"Sarena and I make an excellent team - we’ve proven that we work extremely well together and we both offer different skill sets that complement each other. With our combined strengths, backgrounds and knowledge of the area, it makes for a very strong offering and we hope to provide an unparalleled service to local, national and international clients," says McBride.

Glass says their extensive sales experience and competitive natures, backed by the stellar reputation of the NZSIR brand, will enable them to achieve outstanding results for Queenstown property vendors.

"Having such a long association with NZSIR, we know the brand inside out and we’re very confident about what we can deliver to our clients. We know the international reach NZSIR has really works," she says. "We are also quite competitive, so transferring that to the sales arena is a logical progression for us."

Glass holds a university degree in valuation and property management and is already licensed by the Real Estate Agents Authority - she will begin her new role as a NZSIR licensee immediately while continuing to manage NZSIR Luxury Rental Homes until later in the year. McBride is expected to join her after becoming fully licensed in October - she will also remain with NZSIR Luxury Rental Homes up until then.

NZSIR Luxury Rental Homes will operate as normal throughout the transition - a new General Manager and a Sales and Marketing Manager have been appointed and will start in the coming months.

"It’s business as usual for NZSIR Luxury Rental Homes," says Glass. "We’ve grown the business substantially and it now features the largest collection of luxury rental homes and villas in Queenstown. It’s become an integral part of the NZSIR business and we are looking forward to seeing its progression under new managers who can bring a fresh set of skills and ideas to take it to the next level."