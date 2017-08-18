Kiwis continue to love being rewarded - Loyalty NZ

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 16:51

Loyalty New Zealand, the company that manages the Fly Buys programme, today announced strong revenue and profits in its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Loyalty NZ delivered Operating Revenue of $87 million (2016: $89.4 million), above expectations in a competitive market. Rewards based revenue accounts for $69.3 million of Operating Revenue.

Through the Fly Buys programme, Kiwis received free products and services with a total retail value of $74.2 million over the year.

- Fly Buys continues to grow

253,000 new members joined New Zealand’s leading loyalty programme in the year to 31 March. There was a 7.2% growth in points issued, and over 790,000 redemptions made in the financial year; just over 2,160 per day.

Dave Mansfield, Acting CEO of Loyalty NZ, says the introduction of new ways to earn and spend points has driven increased activity in the programme.

"Loyalty NZ has invested heavily in new technologies and products to deliver what our customers want - increasing the choices within their favourite loyalty programme.

"The introduction of new ways to earn points and gain value through multi motivator programmes like Fly Buys Pumped with Z Energy and New World Clubcard, together with Points Plus Cash making reward selection much easier, has created momentum that is set to offer Fly Buys members even more in 2018."

- Understanding customer behaviour through data

Loyalty NZ’s data analytics division, LAB360, has spearheaded technology upgrades to allow clients to better extract insights from Loyalty NZ’s 21 years of transaction history.

"We have continued to invest in new platforms for LAB360, which is now allowing our team of analysts, data engineers and insight managers to dive deeper into our rich data and extract insights unrivalled by any other programme in New Zealand," says Mansfield.