Secluded lifestyle 'party farm' goes up for sale

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 10:42

The lifestyle folly farm of a now-deceased Kiwi tech’ multi-millionaire - complete with its own private aeroplane runway and ‘mancave’ party venue capable of hosting 200 revelers - has been placed on the market for sale.

The 363-hectare property near Warkworth just north of Auckland was home to self-made internet mogul Tony Lentino who earned millions through his web id and address registration company.

After humble beginnings in New Zealand, Lentino took the operations of his firm OnlyDomains globally before selling it to a British firm for $35 million in 2016.

Lentino went on to become founder and boss of V8 supercar syndicate Super Black Racing which had two seasons in the competitive Australasian circuit before the 42-year old visionary died last year.

Now his hide-away lifestyle estate, called Springhill Farm, has been placed on the market for sale by tender through Bayleys Real Estate, with tenders closing on September 8.

Buildings on the farm include an 870 metre long fully tar-sealed airstrip capable of landing small propeller-driven commercial aircraft and for hosting drag races, a converted 342 square metre hangar/barn, an additional 678 square metre/three-entrance aeroplane hangar capable of housing at least three aircraft, a two-bedroom cottage, a four-stand woolshed, and stock-holding pens.

Bayleys Real Estate salesperson John Greenwood believed the property and its infrastructure was the only one it is type in the country.

"Tony Lentino was an amazing man - and Springhill Farm is the genesis of what was to be his legacy," Mr Greenwood said.

"Tony was very much a down to earth Kiwi sort of bloke. Springhill was run as a sheep farm, so assets included in the sale include a tractor, quad-bike, hay feeder, and various vegetation control machinery.

"Many of Tony’s good friends remember him as a lad… he loved fast cars, aeroplanes, and having a beer or two and a dance with his friends in the Springhill disco as he called it."

‘Springhill disco’ is in fact a high-beamed aeroplane hangar specially converted to feature a fully professional sound and lighting rig attached to the roof, band stage, along with a concrete floor, bar, and lounge area… all opening up onto a vista of rolling countryside.

"As ‘man caves’ go this has got to be one of the best in New Zealand. You could have the ultimate party well into the night and you’d never have a noise complaint from the nearest neighbor over the valley."

Mr Greenwood said that at its heart, Springhill Farm was essentially a sheep block - stocking some 2000 lambs, ewes and rams, including some on grazing contracts.

"The property is situated immediately adjacent to State Highway One beside the Wayby Valley Road turn-off to Mangawhai, and already has council consent for the subdivided of 13 additional lifestyle sections ranging in size from one to two hectares,’ Mr Greenwood said.

"The consent allows for the construction of a new right of way to service the new sections and for the protection of four environmentally-significant wetland areas.

"It was a dream of Tony’s to create a very laid-back and peaceful enclave of like-minded people who may have enjoyed his love for not only the nature and the countryside, but also flying and partying. Tony was able to fly from the airfield directly to Queenstown in just two hours."

"For this reason, it’s impossible to put a value on the land and buildings because the property has so many uses… from someone wanting their own private runway/drag strip and the mancave of all mancaves, through to someone wanting to complete Tony Lentino’s vision."