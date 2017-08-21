Social Enterprise World Forum tickets snapped up

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 11:19

The 10th Social Enterprise World Forum, to be held in Christchurch next month, has sold out with 1,300 tickets snapped up by delegates from more than 40 countries around the world.

Hosted by the Äkina Foundation, this is the first time the event has sold out six weeks prior. The Social Enterprise World Forum is an international event for social enterprises from all over the world to come together, share wisdom, build networks and discuss how to create a more sustainable future.

More than 100 speakers have now been announced. Held each year, the event attracts social entrepreneurs, policy makers, community leaders, investors, academics and more. This year’s event will run from September 27-29.

"With the Forum kicking off on September 27th, we’re also excited to be running the Transitional City Stream, a series of events around the Canterbury region showcasing local social enterprises. This is a new addition to the Forum’s schedule that we’ve developed to enrich the delegate experience and make the event accessible to the wider Christchurch community," says Programme Director, Helene Malandain.

The Transitional City Stream will comprise tours of more than 20 social enterprises around Canterbury (open to ticket-holders only) and a range of public talks and events. In order to include people who missed out on a ticket, Äkina have been looking at ways to accommodate several hundred extra delegates. Although the main venue, Isaac Theatre Royal, is now at maximum capacity, Äkina have opened up a waiting list to buy a lighter version of the 3-day experience. This will involve live streaming of plenary sessions in another Forum venue.

With the extra release of tickets this week, the Social Enterprise World Forum will be the largest conference to be held in Christchurch since the earthquake in February 2011. To join the waiting list for the second release of tickets, fill in the form at http://bit.ly/2fQwLS2.