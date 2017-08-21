NZ Post trials electric vans for courier fleet

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 12:21

With assistance from EECA’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, New Zealand Post will purchase five electric vans to assess their suitability for use in the courier fleet.

The new vehicles will allow courier drivers to see for themselves what it is like to drive an electric van, so that they can consider purchasing or leasing their own. The vans will be used at courier depots and delivery branches at different locations around the country.

New Zealand Post Sustainability Specialist Sam Bridgman says this initiative will help towards mainstreaming electric vans in our courier fleet.

"We would like to thank the EECA in helping us with this funding. In addition to our other low carbon initiatives, these vehicles will help us develop new ways to reduce the carbon footprint of the mail we deliver".

New Zealand Post has over 1,000 vans and already has the largest roadworthy electric vehicle fleet in the country with the electric Paxster delivery vehicles.