Sarah Kim joins Mortgage Express

Sarah Kim is the newest adviser to join Mortgage Express’ Auckland team of mortgage advisers.
Sarah has a background in both banking and real estate with 7 years’ experience as a Retail Banker at ASB Bank, and 3 years’ experience in a marketing and sales role for Harcourts’ group.
Fluent in both English and Korean, Sarah is excited about sharing her own property investment experience with first home buyers and investors seeking advice around residential, business and commercial mortgages, refinancing or re-fixing.
"Building a strong relationship with my clients is important to me," says Sarah. "I’m here to guide them through the home loan process to ensure they make the best decisions when it comes to their own financial situation."
"Sarah brings comprehensive banking and real estate experience to the team, and has an excellent awareness of customer service," says CEO of Mortgage Express, Sarah Johnston.
Sarah will be based in West Auckland and the North Shore.
