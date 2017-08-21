Vodafone NZ delivers strong growth and return to profit

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 15:02

Vodafone New Zealand today released its results for the year ended 31 March 2017 which saw revenue increase 2.8% year on year and EBITDA 7.9%.

Overall Vodafone NZ reports a full year profit after tax of $40.2m.

"These are pleasing results in a very competitive market," said Vodafone New Zealand chief executive Russell Stanners. "This strong performance is the result of our focus on network experience and customer service combined with a strong focus on cost management."

"Vodafone’s investment in our network and infrastructure have resulted in a series of independent endorsements, most recently being named the fastest mobile and fixed network operator in the country by independent consumer test Ookla."

"Our focus on improved customer experience has seen continued strong growth in the use of the My Vodafone app, a 15% reduction in customer calls to our call centre, and pleasing gains in customer satisfaction measures."