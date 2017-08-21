Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 19:35

The Major Electricity Users Group (MEUG) welcomes O-I New Zealand as the latest member of MEUG.

O-I New Zealand is the only glass bottle manufacturer and glass recycling business in New Zealand. Its site at Penrose produces 200,000 Tonnes of glass per annum and uses approximately 82 GWh of electricity per annum, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 11,500 households.

Ryan Santowski, O-I Regional Strategic Sourcing Lead - Energy, said "There is a very good strategic fit between the work of MEUG on electricity sector policy settings and EnerNOC, our service provider managing our electricity and gas market risk. MEUG has specific knowledge of the New Zealand electricity market which is very important because every country we work in has differences in policy settings."

MEUG Chair John Harbord, said "We look forward to working with O-I New Zealand to improve consumer outcomes in the electricity sector. Security of supply is critical for large industrial and commercial businesses, for whom electricity costs are a large component in operating costs. I look forward to working with O-I New Zealand to ensure regulators and parties in the supply chain are making decisions in the best interests of NZ Inc. and the communities within which our manufacturers operate."