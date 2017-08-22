Gavin Cheng is new GM, Huawei NZ Consumer Business Group

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 12:12

Huawei New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Cheng as General Manager of Huawei New Zealand Consumer Business Group.

Cheng joins Huawei New Zealand from roles in the technology industry as Key Account Director and Country Manager in Great China, Africa and Eastern Europe, where he worked for 17 years. Cheng takes over from outgoing General Manager Huawei New Zealand Consumer Business Group, Roson Luo.

Cheng’s extensive experience in the global consumer business sector will be an invaluable asset for Huawei New Zealand, particularly in providing innovative, strategic direction as it continues to build its presence as a leading international high-end smartphone brand.

His role will see him take charge of Huawei New Zealand’s Consumer Business division, including consumer research, innovation, and branding strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Huawei New Zealand Director of Public Affairs Andrew Bowater says Cheng’s strong pedigree in the global consumer business space and unrivalled leadership skills will be hugely beneficial - especially as the business continues a pattern of significant growth.

"As a highly regarded, successful consumer and telecommunication business professional for almost 20 years, Gavin will bring highly valuable insight and innovation from overseas that can be applied within the local market," says Andrew. "New Zealand is a hugely important market for Huawei and we want to continue building our relationship here while providing local consumers with products that cater to their individual needs."

Cheng says he is focused on driving targeted, strategic innovation that benefits Kiwi consumers. "I’m absolutely thrilled to come on board as Huawei continues to grow our presence and relationship here in New Zealand," says Cheng. "Our focus is on creating innovative, smart products that complement and improve peoples’ lives, and I’m looking forward to driving this by ensuring we listen to and deliver according to New Zealand consumer needs."

Huawei’s 2017 first half year financial results revealed a 36.2 per cent increase in sales revenue, along with a 20.6 per cent increase in smartphone shipments, reflecting the brand’s growing reputation as an internationally recognised, premium brand.1 The company currently employs more than 150 employees in New Zealand, 85 per cent of which are recruited locally, and contributed more than NZD$50 million to the New Zealand economy in 2016.

It has announced it will invest up to $400 million toward research and development in New Zealand over the next five years, with plans to work with local partners to build a New Zealand Cloud Data Centre, open an Innovation Lab in both Christchurch and the Victoria University of Wellington this year, and extend the Future University Student Programme to 100 ICT students.

Earlier this year Huawei released its latest flagship smartphones, the P10 and P10 Plus, which feature a portrait mode co-developed with Leica. The new Leica Dual Camera 2.0 uses precise 3D facial detection, dynamic illumination, and natural portrait enhancements to produce stunning artistic portrait shots in Leica image style. In addition, the P10 and P10 Plus are the world’s first smartphones to offer te reo MÄori as an official operating language. The HUAWEI P10 is available now from all major network providers and major retailers.