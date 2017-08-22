New Maori TV Board member appointed

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 12:58

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has today announced the appointment of creative design and digital media expert, Maru Eva Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu), to the Māori Television Board.

Ms Nihoniho is the owner and managing director of Metia Interactive in Auckland. The award-winning Metia Interactive produces and designs games as well as pre-rendered and realtime animations.

She brings to the Māori Television Board her experience of serving as a director on other boards including Colab, AUT Digital Media and Yoobee School of Design.

Mr Flavell says Ms Nihoniho has innovative and leading edge experience in her sector as well as acumen in business management, company performance, strategy implementation and operating in the international arena.

Ms Nihoniho was last year made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. She has also won a host of awards in her career and is currently studying for a Master of Applied Practice - Technological Futures.

Ms Nihoniho will attend her first board meeting on August 25.