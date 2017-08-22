Overtime rises in one third of NZ workplaces - Hays

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 13:10

Overtime increased in 28% of organisations in New Zealand over the past year, according to recruiting experts Hays.

Of more than 500 organisations in New Zealand surveyed, representing almost 187,000 employees, just 5% managed to reduce overtime over the past 12 months.

Of those organisations where overtime increased, 37% said the weekly increase was 5 hours or less. For 22% the weekly increase was between five and 10 hours, while for 13% it was more than 10 hours per week.

In Australia, 32% of organisations increased overtime.

Meanwhile, a separate website poll by Hays of 578 New Zealand workers found that 69% would look for another job if overtime became excessive; 55% would do so if the overtime was unpaid, while 14% would do so even if they were paid for overtime.

The final 31% said overtime is part of the modern workplace and even if it became excessive it would not prompt them to look for another job.

"Business activity is increasing in New Zealand and it’s clear that many employees are expected to do more to help organisations cope with expanded workloads," says Jason Walker, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"Employers need to seriously consider the financial, physical and emotional impact extra work has on their people. Can overworked employees really perform at their best?

"Organisations can instead bring a temporary or contract employee into their team for a set period of time to help when workloads become too much for their permanent team to complete reasonably in a standard business day or week," he said.

