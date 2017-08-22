Chorus upgrades 125 rural cabinets, record data use

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 14:45

Chorus has today announced it has completed a programme of work across rural New Zealand that has seen 125 cabinets upgraded.

The $7 million programme will considerably improve the broadband experience for about 10,000 rural customers.

The broadband cabinets have been upgraded with new VDSL broadband electronics and connected back to the local exchange by fibre optic cable.

"Slow internet speeds have been a concern for businesses and residents in these areas for a while, so it’s pleasing to be able to provide substantially-improved infrastructure," says Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager at Chorus.

"There’s no question that access to better broadband makes a significant difference to the lives of New Zealanders, and this programme of work shows how committed we are to improving rural connectivity."

The upgrades come as new figures from Chorus show households used a record amount of broadband data last month.

The figures show that the average household on Chorus’ copper and fibre networks used 167GB of data in July, a significant increase on the 108GB used at the same time last year.

Mr Rodgers says the data shows why Kiwis should take up a fibre or VDSL fixed line broadband connection which offer dedicated capacity and the option of an unlimited data plan.

"And the good thing about the rural upgrades we have just completed is they are all now fibre-fed cabinets which means households and businesses are connected to a congestion-free network.

"To ensure a superb experience on the Chorus network, whatever the time of day, we manage capacity to keep the network congestion-free. It’s like being able to add another lane to a motorway before it starts to congest.

"This is in contrast to wireless broadband which shares capacity with the neighbours, meaning deteriorating performance at busy hour."

Before the cabinet upgrades, residents and businesses in the upgraded areas could generally only access broadband speeds of 5Mbps or less.

Following the upgrade, residents and businesses should now be able to experience speeds of up to 25Mpbs on ADSL2. About 80 per cent of customers are able to upgrade to VDSL broadband for even faster internet. The average speed on a VDSL connection is about 45Mbps.

More importantly, the upgraded infrastructure means better quality broadband. For example, during peak times when lots of people are streaming online video, broadband speeds will remain consistent.

Chorus has also made it easier for people to upgrade to VDSL. In most cases, if VDSL is available at an address, the upgrade can be completed remotely without the need for a technician to visit the home.

People wanting to find out if they can get better broadband, can go to www.askforbetter.co.nz.

In addition, people can take advantage of third-party, independent sites such as www.glimp.co.nz and www.broadbandcompare.co.nz to find the best value broadband plan for their online needs.