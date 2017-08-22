Swimmable means swimmable - DairyNZ

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 14:52

Agricultural leaders have, for the first time ever in New Zealand, come together to send a strong message to the public.

We are committed to New Zealand’s rivers being swimmable for our children and grandchildren.

DairyNZ chair, Michael Spaans, says "this is a clear message from New Zealand’s farming leaders that we want our rivers to be in a better state than they are now, and agriculture needs to help get them there.

"I have joined my fellow leaders to stand up and say that I want my grandchildren, and one day my great grandchildren, to be able to swim in the same rivers that I did growing up.

"I don’t know one farmer who doesn’t care deeply about their land, and who doesn’t want to leave it in a better state than they came to it."

The pledge comes from the Farming Leaders Group, an informal group of New Zealand pastoral farming leaders established in May to work on issues of importance to the sector.

DairyNZ chief executive, Dr Tim Mackle, says "dairy has been on this journey for many years and I’m proud of what our farmers have achieved so far. More work is required and we need to keep going forward.

"At the launch of the third year of results of the Sustainable Dairy Water Accord in May, the dairy sector celebrated that 97 percent of dairy waterways are excluded from dairy cattle. Dairy waterways are planted with millions of native trees to create strong riparian margins to ‘sop up’ nutrients. And as of June last year, almost 27,000km of dairy waterways had been fenced, and more than 99.4 percent of 44,386 regular stock crossing points on dairy farms now have bridges or culverts.

"Our farmers have personally invested over $1 billion to protect their waterways by planting and fencing their riparian margins. DairyNZ has spent more than $18.5 million on research and development, and a further $10.6 million on environmental work last year. Even with this investment and a strong commitment to nutrient and effluent management, we are still not where we need to be.

"Today is about saying we are all committed to playing our part to help create a better New Zealand for everyone."