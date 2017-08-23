Vero to appeal Commerce Commission decision

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 09:53

Tower Limited (NZX/ASX: TWR) has been advised by Vero Insurance New Zealand Limited that it is appealing the Commerce Commission’s decision to decline its application to acquire 100% of Tower.

Tower’s Board will fully support Vero with its appeal. Tower also intends to file its own cross-appeal within the coming weeks. Tower understands that Vero is seeking to have its appeal heard before the end of the 2017 calendar year and Tower supports a prompt resolution of the matter.

In the meantime, the Tower Board continues to consider a capital raise to ensure prudent management of the balance sheet and accelerate the transformation of the business.

The Tower Board of Directors will update the market on any further material developments as they occur.