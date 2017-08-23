CyberWise tool to help NZ businesses reduce risk of cyber attack

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 10:42

Online resource designed to educate employees about common cyber security threats.

Aura Information Security, a leading cyber security consultancy based in Wellington, today announced its e-learning programme - CyberWise - is now available to all businesses, regardless of size or set up.

Designed and managed by a team of cyber security experts, CyberWise is an online subscription-based training tool designed to help businesses raise the overall standard of cyber-security awareness across their organisation. The online training modules provide employees with the skills and knowledge to identify common techniques used by cyber-criminals - for example phishing attacks and ransomware via email.

CyberWise was originally launched by Aura Information Security as a packaged module for businesses with their own Learning Management System (LMS) earlier this year. However, following a surge in demand, Aura fast-tracked the development of a dedicated online portal that could be accessed by all businesses, including those without an LMS; and those based overseas.

According to Peter Bailey, general manager at Aura Information Security, employees are often the easiest way for hackers to gain access to an organisations’ data or systems.

"Employees are the first line of defence when it comes to security. Your business can have the very best technology, systems and processes in place; but if your staff don’t know what a phishing scam looks like, or use work devices in unsecure ways and environments; they’re leaving huge gaps in your security armour."

"When you look at the growing number of online threats, and the impact these can have on a business’ day-to-day operations, the decision to invest in basic employee training should be an absolute no brainer. It’s a small price to pay to remove a huge element of risk to your business," says Bailey. The recent NotPetya and WannaCry global cyber-attacks are just two high-profile examples of the impact cyber-attacks can have on businesses from both a disruption and financial perspective. Confectionary firm MondelÄz International, which owns the Cadbury brand, recently revealed the attack cost it an estimated $140m (USD) in lost revenue due to delayed shipments and invoicing.

"Had staff of companies affected by the recent WannaCry and NotPetya cyber-attacks been through a security awareness course, they may have been able to avoid the negative impact the attack had on their business," says Bailey.

While the impact of WannaCry and NotPetya wasn’t hugely felt in New Zealand, CERT NZ’s first quarterly report (April - June 2017) highlights that cyber-crime is on the rise with 364 incidents, and more than $700,000 in losses, reported over a three-month period alone.

"The reality is, that’s just the tip of the iceberg and the cost of cyber-attacks to the New Zealand economy is estimated by experts to be in the hundreds of millions. It’s clear that geography doesn’t stop us from being a target - especially if there’s good money to be had for cyber-criminals. This is why investing in basic education and training for staff is an essential part of doing business in today’s online environment," adds Bailey.

CyberWise is a subscription-based online learning programme that can be easily implemented by businesses of all size and sector. All content is created by Aura Information Security’s team of experts and includes up-to-date and practical advice on cyber security best practice, including how to identify potentially malicious activity, what to do when a security breach occurs; and common tricks used by hackers.

Businesses using CyberWise benefit from knowing all staff are receiving the same level of training, regardless of position or location. Employees can re-sit the training throughout the year to ensure they are staying up-to-date with new threats; and new employees can easily get up-to-speed by doing the training as part of their induction process.

In addition, employees’ training progress can be closely monitored allowing businesses to identify potential gaps in their cyber security knowledge. "You don’t need to be a large organisation with a big IT budget to practice good cyber security, but at the very least you should be fostering an environment where good online security practice is taught, acknowledged and encouraged," concludes Bailey.

CyberWise, created and managed by Aura Information Security, sits within the Cyber Security by Kordia suite of security products and solutions. Kordia acquired Aura in November 2015 and has since grown to become one of the country’s leading providers of cyber security. For more information visit www.aurainfosec.com or www.kordia.co.nz