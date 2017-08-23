Gentrack Group signs contract with Hunter Water

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 10:50

Gentrack Group (NZX/ASX: GTK), is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-million dollar contract with Hunter Water Corporation, to provide a new billing and customer management system. The project is expected to be completed in 2018 and does not change Gentrack’s previously announced financial outlook for FY17.

Gentrack has seen widespread adoption of its market leading solution designed specifically for Australian utilities and is experiencing rapid growth. According to Gentrack CEO, Ian Black the selection is an endorsement of the company’s industry expertise and focus.

"We’ve maintained a long history of working with Australia’s water suppliers to understand the key challenges of modern water supply businesses. This has given us the expertise to offer a billing, customer and revenue management solution that enhances customer service, improves accuracy and ensures operational efficiency across the entire water business. Hunter Water is acknowledged as one of Australia’s leading water suppliers and we are excited to partner with them on this significant transformation programme."

Hunter Water, a state-owned provider of water services to over half a million people in New South Wales, Australia recently celebrated its 125-year anniversary and was the first utility in Australia to offer a ‘user pays’ water pricing system. The business employs over 450 staff and manages an asset base of more than $2.5 billion of water, wastewater and recycled water infrastructure for the Lower Hunter region.