Easter Trading 'should be a choice for businesses to make'

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 13:39

Auckland Council is set to vote this Thursday on whether to continue with restricted Easter Sunday trading, which is being recommended by council officers, or to develop an Easter trading policy to open up the possibility for business to make their own choice.

Newmarket Business Association CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas says that it was disappointing that central government didn’t take a leadership position on this at the outset for the country as a whole.

"By abdicating the responsibility to local bodies we are in danger of having a mish-mash of policy around the country - confusing many tourists and locals alike. Having said that, 28 local authorities now have policies in place to allow for Easter Trading, Auckland Council now has the opportunity to follow suit. It defies logic that under existing outdated laws, our neighbours in Parnell can trade, but our Newmarket business don’t have the same right. We do not expect that every business will open on Easter Sunday, but the decision to do so should sit with the individual businesses themselves."

This sentiment is echoed In a recent poll conducted by the Newmarket Business Association where 70% of respondents showed support for the laws to be liberalised. Currently, petrol stations, pharmacies and garden centres can remain open on Easter Sunday. However, supermarkets and stores in shopping malls, must remain closed or risk being fined.