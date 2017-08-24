Top Kiwi boatbuilder increases production capability

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:31

The astonishing popularity of the new Rayglass Legend 3500 has resulted in the company adding a new production facility to get more boats on the water, faster.

"Understandably, our owners want to be able to enjoy their new 3500s just as soon as they possibly can," says Rayglass Boats Sales Director Scott Little.

"Our new state-of-the-art facility will enable us to increase production, cut lead times and get them boating sooner."

A sophisticated modern take on the much loved traditional Kiwi sedan cruiser, the new Rayglass 3500 has proved to have a very wide appeal since its launch earlier this year.

"Busy professionals, couples with young families and those looking for a sports fishing launch are all seeing the advantages of the 3500," says Scott Little. "So, too are current trailer boat owners looking for something a bit bigger and those previously considering a second hand launch but concerned about the vessel’s age and ongoing maintenance costs."

Unique production techniques, especially developed by Rayglass for the 3500, have enabled Rayglass to include many features usually found only on much larger vessels. These include an aft galley capable of servicing both the large saloon and those in the cockpit; a U-shaped lounge with great all round visibility, an island transom with functional seating, barbecue and live bait tank; a large open cockpit with big duckboard; and a comfortable foredeck sun lounger, with recessed drink holders. There are also spacious master and guest cabins and separate shower and toilet areas - and Rayglass’s trademark stylish good looks.