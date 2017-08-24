New Zealand consumers feeling 'stable and optimistic'

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:53

The latest Mastercard Index of Consumer Confidence shows New Zealand consumer confidence has remained stable in the first half of 2016 at an optimistic 60.5 points, reflecting a strong economy.

The biannual survey by Mastercard found although New Zealand’s consumer confidence has dropped slightly the previous survey, the nation is still classed as optimistic at 60.5. Overall there was a slight decrease (1.7) since the previous survey was undertaken six months ago, which recorded the highest score since 2010.

New Zealanders have a stable outlook on all aspects, despite slight decreases on economic (60.1), employment (55.2), quality of life (50.6) and stock market (54.7) factors.

New Zealanders are very optimistic about their regular income prospects, the only factor that improved, moving from 73.9 to 82.1.

Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and Pacific Islands, says the results show New Zealanders have a confident outlook.

"The state of the New Zealand economy is reflected in the stable consumer confidence outlook. While there is room for improvement, people feel the economy is steady and relatively secure. This confidence is a great sign for New Zealand’s economy, as it encourages strong consumer spending which helps drive economic growth.

"More New Zealanders are confident that their regular income will stay stable or even increase over the next six months. This is important as increasing pay can improve the standard of living for New Zealand families," says Chisnall.

New Zealand’s score was 11.3 points ahead of Australia’s overall score of 49.2. New Zealand is ranked 11th overall, while Australia placed 12th out of the 18 surveyed markets.

"The survey findings revealed that New Zealanders feel better about all aspects measured than our Aussie friends across the ditch. Our recent history of a growing, stable economy is likely to have played a part in this gap in confidence," says Chisnall.

Across the Asia Pacific, New Zealand’s consumer confidence score is 6 points below the average for the rest of the region, which averaged at 66.9.

The top nations in Asia Pacific were Cambodia (93.1) and Vietnam (90.8) as they feel most confident that aspects impacting consumer confidence are showing signs of improvement.

"The Mastercard Consumer Confidence Index has twenty years of great data, making it a leading indicator into the minds of consumers in New Zealand and across the Asia Pacific region," says Chisnall.

