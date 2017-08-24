New Board member at Housing New Zealand

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 11:57

Mark Ratcliffe, who stood down as the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Chorus earlier this year, joined the Board on August 7.

Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams, who announced the appointment, said Mr Ratcliffe’s commercial and senior executive expertise would be a real asset for Housing New Zealand.

Prior to his roles at Chorus, he held a number of senior operational and service delivery executive roles with Telecom.

"His time in the telecommunication industry puts Mr Ratcliffe in good stead for understanding highly-distributed assets. He brings extensive senior management experience in large-scale operational and service delivery businesses, and will add significant business management acumen to the Board,’’ Minister Adams says.

He currently sits on the Board of First Gas, and previously held governance roles with the New Zealand Initiative and the Telecommunications Carriers Forum.

Mr Ratcliffe’s term runs until 30 June 2020.

Minister Adams thanked outgoing Board member Jeff Meltzer for his contribution.