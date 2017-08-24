Housing New Zealand wins ‘A’ Investor Confidence Rating

|
[ login or create an account ]
Treasury’s review of Housing New Zealand’s internal processes for managing its investments and assets has resulted in an ‘A’ Investor Confidence Rating.
This is the highest result across the state sector and signals that Housing New Zealand’s responsible Ministers can be confident in the organisation’s investment decisions. It also shows Housing New Zealand is capable of undertaking the delivery of large social housing investment programmes such as the recently announced Auckland Housing Programme.
These regular reviews help to ensure our investment management practices are sound and that we are delivering value to the New Zealand public.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.