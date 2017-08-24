New Maori TV premises opened

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has congratulated MÄori Television on the formal opening of its new headquarters in East Tamaki.
"Today marks a new dawn for the MÄori Television Service, not only with the new premises, but also the launch of its broadcasts in High Definition," says Mr Flavell.
"These are exciting times for MÄori Television. The new building will provide an environment for kaimahi to create, innovate and share our stories.
"It will also build on the legacy of those who worked so hard to establish MÄori Television and its work to revitalise te reo MÄori.
"MÄori Television operates in a rapidly changing media environment and the move to HD, funded with $10.6 million in last year’s Budget, is part of its multi-platform strategy which aims to attract and expand its audiences."
The broadcaster began operating out of the new premises earlier this month after being based in Newmarket since its launch in 2004.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.