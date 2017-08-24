New Maori TV premises opened

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 13:25

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has congratulated MÄori Television on the formal opening of its new headquarters in East Tamaki.

"Today marks a new dawn for the MÄori Television Service, not only with the new premises, but also the launch of its broadcasts in High Definition," says Mr Flavell.

"These are exciting times for MÄori Television. The new building will provide an environment for kaimahi to create, innovate and share our stories.

"It will also build on the legacy of those who worked so hard to establish MÄori Television and its work to revitalise te reo MÄori.

"MÄori Television operates in a rapidly changing media environment and the move to HD, funded with $10.6 million in last year’s Budget, is part of its multi-platform strategy which aims to attract and expand its audiences."

The broadcaster began operating out of the new premises earlier this month after being based in Newmarket since its launch in 2004.