Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

New Maori TV premises opened

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 13:25

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has congratulated MÄori Television on the formal opening of its new headquarters in East Tamaki.

"Today marks a new dawn for the MÄori Television Service, not only with the new premises, but also the launch of its broadcasts in High Definition," says Mr Flavell.

"These are exciting times for MÄori Television. The new building will provide an environment for kaimahi to create, innovate and share our stories.

"It will also build on the legacy of those who worked so hard to establish MÄori Television and its work to revitalise te reo MÄori.

"MÄori Television operates in a rapidly changing media environment and the move to HD, funded with $10.6 million in last year’s Budget, is part of its multi-platform strategy which aims to attract and expand its audiences."

The broadcaster began operating out of the new premises earlier this month after being based in Newmarket since its launch in 2004.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.