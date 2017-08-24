First NZ installation of next-generation solar storage

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 14:52

Vector subsidiary PowerSmart Solar has overseen the first New Zealand installation of a Tesla Powerwall 2 solar storage battery has taken place in Queenstown.

Powerwall 2, which provides twice the power and holds twice the energy as the original Powerwall, was launched in Australasia earlier this year.

The New Zealand-first installation was made in the Queenstown home of Chris Seymour and his family.

Vector has installed nearly 400 first-generation Powerwalls to-date in a range of residential, community and school settings.

Chris’ dream come true

Since 2004 Chris has dreamed of living in Queenstown at the foot of the Remarkables with running trails at his doorstep and beautiful vistas out every window.

This dream is now a reality with his new home receiving its final addition: a 5kw solar PV system and New Zealand’s first Tesla Powerwall 2 battery.

Having had a section at Jack’s Point in Queenstown for a number of years Chris and his wife finally started building about 18 months ago. Their goal was to build a modern home that made the most of landscape that surrounded them and respected it.

The house uses natural materials and takes its design cues from the surrounding environment but it was their desire to tread lightly on the earth that led to some key decisions in their building.

Originally from the USA, Chris has followed Tesla closely. So, when it came to building his home he always knew that he wanted solar PV and batteries.

Chris got in touch with PowerSmart and found his perfect renewable energy partner. PowerSmart being a Tesla Certified Installer, plus experts in hybrid solar PV systems, were able to help Chris to achieve his goal of essentially having little or no power bills.

Powerwall 2 combined with a 5 kW solar PV system will largely take care of all his energy needs, especially when combined with exposed concrete floors for passive solar gain, double glazing and super insulated walls and ceilings.

So now New Zealand’s first Powerwall 2 has been switched on and is helping Chris to achieve his sustainability goals in this most beautiful part of the world. While across town behind a house looking up at Coronet Peak, PowerSmart is installing New Zealand’s second Powerwall 2, to help another family achieve their sustainability goals.