Corporate Update: Passing the warrant of fairness - How fit is your gym membership?

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 15:02

This week, the Commerce Commission released its report into unfair contract terms in consumer contracts in the gym and fitness industry. While the findings in the Commission's report are aimed specifically at the gym and fitness sector, the report highlights a number of terms that may be found in standard form consumer contracts in other sectors and serves as a reminder that such contracts should be tested and reviewed regularly for their warrant of fairness.

Click here to read our publication.