Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 15:02

Auckland Council’s Easter Sunday trading vote - "A nanny state decision that doesn’t recognise Auckland’s diversity ...."

Michael Barnett head of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce said that the issue of Easter Sunday trading should be about freedom of enterprise - it’s about those who are prepared to go into business with all its risks and those who choose when they will purchase products and services. If people vote with their feet at Easter and stay away then their point is made.

Under current employment law an employee can decline the opportunity to work and there can be no repercussions - if this is not working, then fix that not the right to trade.

Auckland is a city of diversity - with the exception of one courageous Councillor our Council failed to acknowledge this. If Council were not pandering to the public they would have recognised the stupid anomalies that exist (Parnell can open but not Newmarket; a corner grocer can open but not a supermarket) and fixed the issue not allowed the stupidity to be perpetuated.