Metal theft reporting gets a pre-election shake-up

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 16:45

The Scrap Metal Recycling Association of New Zealand is meeting in Auckland for its 49th Annual General Meeting this week. Although routine business will be discussed, a major policy platform concerning metal theft is also being launched.

The Stolen Metals Reporting Network, a notification system operated in conjunction with the NZ Police but funded solely through member’s contributions, is changing.

"Until now, the network has been operated on a public good basis through funding provided by membership subscriptions," says Korina Kirk, President of the Association.

Non-member companies have received the notifications for free.

"The time has come to look at the benefits of the system to not only the NZ community but also to the metal recyclers themselves. There is no other source of timely information about metal thefts and receiving the reports helps these businesses to act professionally and in the best interests of their local community."

With businesses always looking to manage overhead costs, it was time to look at the benefit to members of supporting non-members. "Our members are licensed and agree to adhere to industry standards which include a Code of Conduct with a supporting disciplinary complaints procedure. These constitute an added assurance of professionalism which should be rewarded."

From 1 November 2017, non-member companies will only receive stolen metals notifications if they pay an annual fee of $373.75 inc. GST. Invoices for the service will be issued in October, with marketing to the non-member companies in the interim to ensure there are no surprises.

"Our members do not want to be associated with the problems of metal theft. They provide essential recycling services to the New Zealand economy. Most Kiwis don’t realise that metals recycling is an export industry worth $1.6 billion."

"We will continue to work in cooperation with the NZ Police and have recently met with them to discuss these changes and our continuing work together. We’re encouraging them to step up enforcement and monitoring of scrap metal operators - and particularly those companies that choose not to subscribe to the notifications."

"We are committed to joint efforts to address metal theft in New Zealand and encourage all scrap metal operators to ensure they receive the stolen metal notifications. We are aware that those companies that do not sign up to the alerts may be at higher risk of receiving and processing stolen items."

The NZ Police have limited resources, which the Association acknowledges. "However, private businesses also have to draw the line."