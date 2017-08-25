Forestry professionals back in the real estate market

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 09:22

An amendment to the Real Estate Agents (Exemptions) Regulations 2017 will permit registered members of the NZ Institute of Forestry (NZIF) to carry out real estate work in the forestry sector without being licensed real estate agents.

The change, announced by Associate Justice Minister Mark Mitchell, will take effect on 1 November 2017. It has been warmly welcomed by NZ’s professional body of foresters.

NZIF President, James Treadwell says "We are delighted to hear the announcement."

"The NZIF is grateful the Government has seen fit to mitigate this imbalance. We have worked pretty hard with the Ministry of Justice to overcome the challenges created by the narrow application of The Real Estate Agents Act 2008. That legislation was designed to protect consumers, but ended up being way too draconian."

"Our registered members have significant responsibilities to meet when they join the NZIF. We are positive that they will act in good faith. They will maintain the highest industry standards, and act professionally in any future real estate dealings. The change is set to benefit forest owners directly, as well as our own members."