Ruben Alvarez resigns from New Zealand King Salmon

In accordance with NZX Listing Rule 10.6.1(d) New Zealand King Salmon advises that Chief Operating Officer Ruben Alvarez has resigned with effect from 24 August 2017.

New Zealand King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne commented, "on behalf of the Board and the New Zealand King Salmon team, I thank Ruben for his outstanding contribution to our company over the last three and a half years. Ruben has been a key member of our team and instrumental in improving our fish performance during that time. We wish him all the best for the future."

Ruben leaves New Zealand King Salmon to take up a CEO role overseas, and his last day with the Company will be 11 November 2017.

New Zealand King Salmon has commenced an executive search to replace Mr Alvarez and will provide a further market update in due course.