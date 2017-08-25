New Samsung G3 smartwatch with standalone connectivity

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 09:46

New Zealanders can now get their hands on the new independently connected Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch which runs exclusively over Spark’s mobile network. Spark is one of only five networks worldwide to offer this smartwatch.

The Gear S3 comes with a built-in Spark eSIM, enabling the watch to stay connected directly to the Spark mobile network when on a Spark Sharer plan, rather than via a Bluetooth link to a compatible smartphone. This smartwatch can be worn and used without a paired mobile device in close proximity, something Spark’s Head of Consumer Customer and Marketing, David Redmore, says marks a significant move forward in connected wearable technology:

"More and more, our customers need to stay connected wherever they go and whatever they’re doing, whether they’re out running, playing with the kids or working in the backyard. But, not everyone wants a phone in their hands 24/7. Thanks to this amazing new technology from our partners at Samsung, Kiwis will be able to do many of the things they can on their smartphone, from their wrist. We can’t wait to see the incredible things this frees them up to accomplish.

"These days we’re so used to seeing people glued to their phones, but this new watch from Samsung shows there’s potential for that to change in future as the technology keeping us connected gets more sophisticated and integrates more seamlessly into our lives."

The new Samsung Gear S3 includes IP68 water and dust resistance, a built-in GPS, 4GB internal memory that allows a number of songs to be saved straight to the smartwatch, as well as wireless charging with a battery that can last up to four days on a single charge.

Also designed with consumers’ safety in mind, the Gear S3 has SOS and location tracking capabilities in case of an emergency.

A range of apps - including Spotify, Uber, and other fitness, music, news, sports and travel apps - as well as a selection of watch faces are available for download directly from the Gear S3.

The Gear S3 Frontier is available for a limited time at selected Spark stores. It can be purchased outright for $599, or interest free over 24 months for less than $25 per month while on an eligible Pay Monthly mobile plan.

The smartwatch can connect to Spark’s network on any Spark Pay Monthly mobile plan, or on a Sharer plan, which allows customers to share the plan allocations from their main mobile Pay Monthly plan to their smartwatch. Prices start from only $5.99/month to share data only and $9.99/month to share voice, minutes and text allocations from the customer’s main mobile plan.