Strong growth in delegates for business events

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 10:09

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today released the Convention Activity Survey for the year ended June 2017.

Highlights from this release include:

- Across all events, the number of delegates increased to 3.7 million - up from 3.3 million in the year ended June 2016.

- The total number of delegate days increased to 4.5 million - up from 4.2 million in the year ended June 2016.

- More delegates attended fewer conference and convention events compared to the year ended June 2016 - 598,100 delegates attended 5,300 conferences and conventions, compared with 526,800 delegates and 5,500 conferences in the year ended June 2016.

- The number of delegate days for conferences and conventions remained steady at 1.0 million.

- Meetings and seminars comprised 67 per cent of all events, and 41 per cent of all delegate days.

- Auckland was the most popular location for events - Auckland hosted the greatest proportion (36 per cent) of multi-day meetings and seminars, generating 35 per cent of total multi-day meetings and seminars delegate days.

- Auckland hosted the World Masters Games - Auckland hosted a significant major event over 10 days in April for the World Masters Games, with total of 28,000 participants.

The Convention Activity Survey monitors and benchmarks the performance of more than 300 professional conferencing and meeting venues in New Zealand.

The CAS report for the year ended June 2017 is available on our website: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/other-research-and-reports/convention-research-programme/convention-activity-survey