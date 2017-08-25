Firefly a finalist in two Westpac Business Awards categories

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:07

Firefly has been named a finalist in two of the Westpac Business Award categories for 2017. Announced on Wednesday 23rd August at the Riverhead Tavern, Firefly competed against more than 130 companies across Auckland. Named finalists for Best Emerging Business and Excellence in Marketing, CEO Anthony Baxter was proud of the team’s efforts in year three of the digital marketing business.

"I’m incredibly proud of the efforts our team have put in to achieve our goals and grow sustainably in the process. Being named finalists for two prestigious awards by Westpac’s judges reflects the progress that we have made in three short years and the work we are putting in to help New Zealand businesses."

Established in 2014, Firefly has grown from having both Baxter and his Chief Operating Officer Marko Kisa as sole operators, to having 11 staff in their Albany head office. With nearly $2 million in turnover per year, and a 200 per cent growth rate year on year, the progress from year one to year three had been phenomenal. Baxter was excited about the chance to learn from other businesses success stories and share Firefly’s.

"It’s a brilliant opportunity for us to build our network base, hear how others are achieving their goals and share our success story." Baxter said. "We’ve come a long way from our humble beginnings, and if sharing our journey helps other entrepreneurs on theirs, then we appreciate the chance to share."

The Business Awards celebrate innovation and creativity in the business sector, and have been a highlight of Auckland’s business calendar for 10 years. Along with recognising business success, the awards provide the opportunity to benchmark and gain expert advice on how businesses can continue their growth.

For more information on the Westpac Business Awards click here: http://www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz/