Massé is open for business in Hawera

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:14

Hawera now has its very own destination for cue sports enthusiasts.

Massé, New Zealand’s premier cue sports club, opened its doors on Princes Street on Tuesday last week and is offering members a range of facilities and activities including cue sports and other recreational games. Club manager Holly Minhas says Massé prides itself in providing a safe and family-friendly environment for its members, which will be welcome news for parents and younger people looking for a new interest or social activity in town.

"Whether you’re 10 or pushing 100, our club will be a great place to socialise and have some fun for both social and competitive players," says Minhas.

With doors now open, Massé is setting up a range of tournaments and leagues, starting with a junior 8 ball league that kicks off on 2 September.

The club also has plans in the near future to start a free coaching programme to support members wanting to improve their individual game. Minhas says you must be a member to access the club, but there are a range of options with different benefits to suit everyone’s needs and interests.

"Our bronze membership is free and basically offers club access and use of the club facilities. Silver membership will provide access and use of the facilities, plus the ability to sign in friends, join the club’s social functions held throughout the year, and enter the weekly cash draw," Minhas explains.

"A gold membership will provide the added benefits of entry into club tournaments and leagues, access to free coaching, discounted table hire, and the chance to qualify and represent New Zealand at the VNEA World Pool Championships in the US where flights, accommodation, uniform and entry fees are paid".

The club will undergo a full refurbishment to create more space for additional tables and recreational games. Minhas says the work is expected to start in 2018 but will not restrict members’ access to the club or its facilities.

Massé has been operating in New Zealand for 26 years and has four other clubs in Hamilton, Glen Eden, New Lynn and Pukekohe.