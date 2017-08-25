New 100% not milk creates a stir

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:25

New Zealand is a nation of milk lovers. New Stir 100% not milk powders is here to break with tradition, offering an alternative to dairy that is 100% plant based.

Stir are 100% NZ owned and operated, and not afraid to take on the dominant dairy industry. The team behind this brand challenges Kiwi cows and offers up delicious dairy free not milk from coconuts, almond nuts, oat crops and soy beans.

This innovative range offers four popular plant based, dairy free and gluten free choices - Oat, Soy, Coconut and Almond. The Oat and Soy are both non-GMO, while the Coconut and Almond are organic.

"We’re offering a product which is less harmful to the environment, creates much less waste and is rich in good fats and proteins for the environmentally aware and conscious Kiwi consumer," Bruna Rodrigues, Marketing Manager and one of the creators of Stir says.

Stir is designed for the savvy shopper looking for something that’s 100% not milk to fuel their loved ones and little ones. The new Stir powders are entirely natural with no preservatives or flavouring of other weird, unidentifiable ingredients! All four varieties are packaged in convenient and environmentally friendly pouches allowing Kiwis to make healthy and creamy not milks for any occasion.

Stir caters for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan or anyone who simply prefers the taste of plant based milk. They’re delicious, convenient and far kinder to the planet.

"We are incredibly proud of the fact that we are far more environmentally friendly than dairy and tetra pak plant-based milks that need to be used in a few days after opening.

Stir takes up much less space than your UHT cartons. The perfect size for every adventurous Kiwi, Stir will be great news for campers, boaties, caravan and bach lovers and others on the go with no fridge.

All four Stir flavours come in 100g packs are available in the long-life milk section at leading supermarkets, Farro Fresh and Huckleberry stores nationwide