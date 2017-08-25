Large businesses drive profit increase in 2016 - Stats NZ

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:32

Operating profit for large businesses (over 20 employees) increased $4.2 billion (17 percent) to $29.4 billion in 2016, Stats NZ said today. This followed a 7.2 percent increase in 2015.

"Businesses with over 200 employees contributed most of this increase," national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. "Most of the increase came from the financial and insurance services, and manufacturing industries."

Total operating profit for all New Zealand businesses increased $5.2 billion (8.6 percent) to $65.1 billion in 2016.

Operating profit for small and medium-sized businesses (under 20 employees) increased $0.9 billion (2.7 percent) to $35.7 billion in 2016, following a 6.5 percent fall in 2015.

"Among small and medium-sized businesses, sole proprietors with no employees showed the largest increase in operating profit in 2016," Mr Dunnet said. "Operating profit for this group increased by $0.6 billion, or 2.7 percent."

Small and medium-sized businesses accounted for 97 percent of all businesses in New Zealand, and for about 55 percent of total businesses’ operating profits in 2016.

See Annual Enterprise Survey: 2016 financial year (provisional) for detailed data in the downloadable tables.

Also see:

Business assets up 5.9 percent to reach $1.9 trillion - media release

Business profits up 8.6 percent to $65.1 billion in 2016 - media release